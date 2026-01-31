24 weird and wonderful photographs as popular tattoo convention returns to Telford for its 15th year

Now a highlight in many event calendars, the annual convention that began back in 2009 returned to the Telford International Centre this weekend, celebrating the rich history of tattooing and the alternative culture that surrounds it.

Thousands of visitors passed through the doors for Telford Tattoo Freeze’s 15th year, with visitors and tattooists travelling from all across the UK and beyond.

Get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox with the Shropshire Star’s free newsletter



For some, it was a chance to add another piece to an ever-growing collection; for others, a day spent browsing portfolios, gathering inspiration or working up the courage to finally taking the plunge.

Tattoo Freeze at Telford International Centre on Saturday, January 31, 2026

The centre was packed with artists representing a wide range of styles, from traditional and neo-traditional to realism, blackwork and fine line.

Live tattooing was taking place throughout the weekend, giving visitors the chance to watch intricate designs come to life in real time, while tattoo competitions showcased some of the best work on display.