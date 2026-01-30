Harper Adams University could open facilities in Telford after exit of Wolverhampton University

Telford & Wrekin Council has confirmed that it has set aside funding in its 2026/27 budget for the soon-to-be empty Priorslee campus, while Harper Adams University said it is in discussions about "acquiring some or all" of the site.

The site has been occupied by the University of Wolverhampton for a number of years, but it will be leaving the site at the end of the academic year.

The move has led to questions about the future use of a major Telford site.

The Priorslee Campus.

Now Telford & Wrekin Council has revealed it is in discussions with Newport-based Harper Adams University about the university expanding its operations into the campus.

The authority said its 2026/27 budget includes money "to support the purchase of the Priorslee site, currently occupied by the University of Wolverhampton".

In a statement it said: "The funding is part of a £59 million package which will be set aside to support further growth initiatives."

It added: "The council is hoping to bring Harper Adams University on board as a key partner for the site and to provide a new base for the university’s expanding higher education provision and support for regional skills development."

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council Leader, said: “We remain committed to this site to safeguard higher education in our borough and retain and create new employment opportunities for local people.

“We are in discussions with Harper Adams University and hope to be able to announce our plans and new use for the site in the near future which will all be part of our wider budget plans for 2026-27.”

A spokesman for Harper Adams said: “Harper Adams University can confirm it is engaged in discussions with the University of Wolverhampton and Telford & Wrekin Council about acquiring some or all of the Priorslee campus in Telford.

“The University of Wolverhampton, current owners of the central Telford site, announced last year that it will be vacating Priorslee by Summer 2026.

"Harper Adams is currently developing a comprehensive options appraisal of the site. Its Board of Governors will then decide whether having a presence at Priorslee is in the interests of the Shropshire-based university.

“Harper Adams University is committed to ensuring that Telford and Shropshire have access to higher education and skills development opportunities to enable our local communities to benefit from employment and other opportunities. Our considerations regarding Priorslee are an integral part of that.”