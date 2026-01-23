Telford & Wrekin Council reports 145 per cent increase in potholes this winter

Telford & Wrekin Council said its “Out When It Counts” campaign means it is "already stepping up its response" to the surge in potholes.

Councillor Richard Overton, Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing and Enforcement, said: “Potholes are an unavoidable part of the colder months, but with increased transparency, improved repair methods and continued investment, Telford & Wrekin Council is working to manage defects as efficiently as possible.

“Our teams are out every day, and the improvements we’ve made to how we repair the network, means we can deliver more repairs in a shorter timeframe. We know how disruptive potholes can be, and accurate reports from residents really help us prioritise the most urgent issues. My message is clear, if you want a pothole fixed, then tell us about it.”

Between October and December, the Council’s newer repair method using a substance called ‘Elastomac’ contributed to a significant uplift in permanent repairs, enabling crews to complete over 500 pothole repairs in the period. This enhanced method uses recycled rubber materials, reducing both waste and carbon emissions.

Alongside the daily pothole response, the council is delivering a programme of 25 road improvement schemes across the borough. These include both full resurfacing works and surface treatments designed to extend the life of roads and prevent future potholes.

The programme covers 13 areas, including Lawley, Madeley & Sutton Hill, Haygate & Park, Wrockwardine, Priorslee, Admaston & Bratton and more.

These planned works ensure that, in addition to repairing potholes caused by winter weather, the council continues to invest in long term improvements to its road network.

Recent freeze–thaw cycles – with temperatures dipping below zero and then rising sharply – have led to a seasonal spike in pothole formation. This is a normal winter process: water seeps into cracks, freezes, expands the road surface, then thaws leaving a void. Vehicles then break down the surface. Prolonged periods of cold exacerbate the process.

The Council has said that it "does not underestimate" the serious impact on road users, and is reassuring residents that its highways teams are working daily across the borough, supported by innovative repair techniques that allow more defects to be fixed, faster where appropriate.

For the past three years, the Council has run a focused campaign to tackle potholes, as the impact of freezing temperatures is most severe during January. The “Out When It Counts” campaign will provide:

Telford & Wrekin Council ranked first regionally and second nationally in overall highway satisfaction in a recent National Highways and Transport survey (2021) and one of the top eight for reducing potholes over the last four years by motoring experts Blackcircles

Residents can report potholes directly via www.telford.gov.uk/potholes Reports go straight to the teams and help the Council respond more effectively.