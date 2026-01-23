Car rolls over on M54 - emergency services called to scene

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the eastbound M54 at around 9.20pm on Thursday (January 22) following a report of a collision.

Three crews from Telford Central and Wellington station were sent to the incident, which happened between Junction 3 (Cosford) and Junction 4 (Shifnal Services).

A spokesperson for the fire service said the collision involved one vehicle which has rolled over.

M54 Motorway

They added: "All occupants of the vehicle had self extricated prior to fire service arrival.

"Crews made vehicle electrically safe after highways team has righted the vehicle onto all four wheels."

West Mercia Police has now confirmed that no one was injured and no arrests had been made.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Officers attended a collision on the M54 at junction 3 eastbound around 9.25pm last night following a report that a car was overturned.

"Thankfully, no one was injured during the incident. No arrests to report."