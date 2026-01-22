The incident happened near Ketley Bank, Telford.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "At 8.26pm on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in M54.

"This incident was a 2 vehicle RTC, crews made both vehicles safe."

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Telford and Wellington, and an operations officer was in attendance.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.