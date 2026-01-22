Angry Telford residents demand action on HMOs as another plan emerges

Residents told councillors of their fears of drug taking, anti-social behaviour and personal safety as they urged members of St George’s and Priorslee Parish Council to press for action.

The latest scheme concerns a planned change of use of a house in Durrant Road, St George’s, into a five bed HMO.

It has already seen an upswelling of opposition on Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning portal.

“If we get the wrong sort of people in the HMO it will create more problems than it’s worth,” one concerned resident told the meeting on Tuesday.

“It should remain as a family home,” said another.

“If this goes ahead I will not be sleeping at night,” said another of the 20 or so residents who turned up.

Council chairman Councillor Richard Overton (St George’s West Ward) told the meeting that parking would be an issue on Durrant Road.

“There would be harm to the amenity of the area,” said Councillor Overton as the council formally decided to join the growing list of objectors to the scheme.

Members of the public told the meeting of their fears over other HMOs already in the area.

They spoke of an alleged stabbing incident, street drinking, drug taking, intimidating groups of people, and that one area “looks more like Beirut” with bins blocking pavements,

“People in St George’s are suffering,” said one resident.

“You must be able to put some pressure on,” a resident told parish councillors.

“People are frightened and it’s not right,” said another.

Residents called for increased licensing and policing action and alleged that rules for the number of people in one HMO are being broken.

Members of the public were urged to add their comments on proposals for Telford & Wrekin Council to get increased licensing powers.

The borough is also currently consulting on plans to introduce a so-called Article 4 direction which would stop developers being able to use certain permitted development rights to change residential homes into HMOs.

“All HMOs are trouble,” one person said. “There are drugs and what goes with drugs, theft and violence.

“There are schools and elderly people in the area and it is terrible.”

Some 47 objections have been lodged against the Durrant Road plan, including from Councillor Overton and another from Councillor Rachael Tyrrell (Priorslee).

Councillor Tyrrell wrote: “I am concerned at the possible antisocial behaviour, especially as St George’s has recently seen a substantial increase in ASB and crime from other HMOs in the locality.

“These have seen a high police presence and local authority intervention.

“To summarise, this plot is too small for the number of bedrooms and tenants proposed.”

The Durrant Road plan has been lodged as an application for a Certificate of Lawfulness rather than a full planning application.

Applicant Rajinder Singh has told planners that this is considered to be within development rights.

“The proposals submitted sit within the General Permitted Development Order guidelines for permitted development,” reads the application form.

“A Lawful Development Certificate is being applied for to establish this formally.”

The proposal has been lodged on the Telford & Wrekin Council planning portal with the reference TWC/2026/0019.

