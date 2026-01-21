Telford man who threw tiles at police in 12-hour rooftop stand-off is sentenced

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard that Brett Jamieson, 26, had pleaded guilty to one count of affray over the incident, which took place on Holyhead Road in Telford on July 21 last year.

Giles Pengelly, prosecuting, told the court the incident started in the early hours of the morning, and ended around 5pm, some 12 hours later.

He said multiple officers were called to the scene, after Jamieson, of Stebbings, Sutton Hill Telford, had gotten onto the roof of the building.

Jamieson's barrister, Danny Smith, said his client had in-his-words 'lost his head' when police visited the property to arrest him on suspicion of another offence.