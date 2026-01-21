Delays reported on M54 after car fire in Telford

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Junction 5 of the eastbound M54 at around 4.50pm on Wednesday (January 21) following reports of a car fire.

A crew from Telford Central were sent to the scene along with a team from the Highways Agency.

Live traffic data at around 5.30pm showed traffic was moving slowly between Junction 5 (Telford town centre) and Junction 4 (Shifnal services). Photo: AA Traffic News

A spokesperson for the fire service said the incident involved one car on fire and that the crew were working to extinguish the blaze.

Live traffic data at around 5.30pm showed traffic was moving slowly between Junction 5 (Telford town centre) and Junction 4 (Shifnal services).