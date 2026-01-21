County zoo's lemurs enjoying retired fire hose donated by Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service have found an unusual new purpose for the equipment at Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World in Telford.

The ‘Redwatch Wellington’ and Technical Services team at the fire service generously donated the equipment for use by the zoo's animals.

The zoo’s team of keepers have now given the former fire service material a second life in the animal enclosures.

Zookeepers at Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World have repurposed donated former fire hose as enrichment for their exotic animals.

The keepers wasted no time introducing the fire hose to the zoo’s group of ring-tailed lemurs, who were soon clambering, tugging and peering inside the intriguing arrivals.

Enrichment plays a vital role in daily animal care at Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World, encouraging natural behaviours such as climbing, exploring and problem-solving.

The sturdy fire hose has already proven a hit, offering new textures, movement and opportunities for play while keeping their inquisitive minds active and engaged.

“It’s always exciting to watch how quickly the lemurs investigate something new,” said Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World Owner, Will Dorrell. “They were straight into it, climbing over it, pulling it about and checking every inch. Donations like this make a real difference to animal welfare, and we’re incredibly grateful to the team at Shropshire Fire Service.”