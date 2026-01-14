Telford student airlifted with serious injuries after accident on school stairs

The incident took place at New Road Academy in Wrockwardine Wood on Monday afternoon (January 12), with a Midlands Air Ambulance helicopter sent to the scene.

The student, a male teenager, was airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital following treatment at the school.

The academy, which is part of the Learning Community Trust, said no other students had been involved in the incident.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a patient who had fallen from height on New Road at 2.09pm [on Monday].

"One ambulance, a paramedic officer and a helicopter from the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity was sent to the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a male teenager. He was treated for serious injuries before being airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital."

A statement from the Learning Community Trust said: "We can confirm that a student had an accident on the stairs of the school on Monday afternoon.

"The academy's first aid team responded, paramedics were called and the student was taken to hospital as a precaution. No other students were involved."