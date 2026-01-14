Officers said the bike was being used near Telford Centre without valid insurance, an up-to-date MOT or tax.

A post from Telford & Wrekin Police on social media said: "Yesterday, officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team seized an off-road motorbike following an arrest of a male in Telford shopping centre.

"The bike was being used without insurance, MOT, or tax. It has now been removed from our streets and taken to the impound, where it will remain off the roads.

The bike seized by police. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Police

"We know the majority of riders are responsible, but those who choose to ride illegally or cause a nuisance will face enforcement action.

"Please report concerns via 101 or online. In an emergency, always call 999."