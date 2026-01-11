Fire crews called to early-morning Telford crash

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been alerted to the incident on the A4169 Castlefields Roundabout at Lightmoor at around 5.23am today (Sunday, January 11).

Two fire crews, from Telford Central and Tweedale stations, were sent to the scene, with an operations officer also attending.

An update from the fire service said that no one was trapped on their arrival, and that the crews worked to make the vehicles safe.

The incident was declared over at around 6am.