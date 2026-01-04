Emergency services called to Telford home after car crashes into building

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Wildwood in Woodside, Telford, at around 2.30pm on Sunday, January 4, following reports of a road traffic collision.

A crew from Telford Central Fire Station was sent to the scene, where firefighters found a car had collided with a home.

A spokesperson for the fire service said the car was "no longer in situ" and the crews attended to assess the structure of the building.

Advice was given to the occupier of the home before the firefighters stood down the call at 2.53pm.

West Mercia Police have been approached for more information.