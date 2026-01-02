The Ironmen and Severn Gilders Morris Dancing Group has made a name with its entertaining New Year's Day displays at one of the county's most spectacular settings - The Iron Bridge in Ironbridge.

The group is made up of two distinct teams, The Ironmen, who disguised faces and tatter jackets to blend industrial precision with the traditional flair of Border Morris, and the Severn Gilders who are named after the local Coalport China painters, and hold ribboned bobbins as they weave the intricate dances of North West Morris.