Telford M54 crash: Person freed from car after motorway crash as one lane closed

The incident on the westbound carriageway between Junction 4 (Shifnal) and Junction 5 (Telford town centre) saw five fire engines race to the scene just before 1.30pm on Sunday, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

A spokesperson said the incident involved one car which had hit a central reservation and an occupant was trapped inside as a result. The person was extricated by the fire crews.

Ambulance and police personnel also attended.

The AA reported queueing traffic and one lane closed on the M54 westbound between Junctions 4 and 5.