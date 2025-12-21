Telford road facing five weeks of closures as work to install new pedestrian crossings begins

Hadley Park Road in Hadley, Telford, is set to be closed from Monday, January 5, to allow work on two new pedestrian crossings to begin.

Last October, Telford & Wrekin Council proposed installing new pedestrian crossings at two locations along the road - one, around 120 metres north of Wheatley Crescent and the other, around 40 metres south of Parkdale.

Hadley Park Road in Hadley, Telford, is set to be closed from Monday, January 5, to allow work on two new pedestrian crossings to begin. Photo: Google

The two zebra crossings will be located on top of raised tables, which will be approximately seven metres long.

The road is expected to be closed at Wheatley Crescent between January 5 and January 23, and at Parkdale between January 26 and February 13.

A two-mile signed diversion will be in place while the road is closed, directing road users along Leegate Avenue to the A442 Leegomery Roundabout.

The full diversion is available to view online at one.network

You can find out more about planning applications and planned roadworks where you live by visiting publicnoticeportal.uk