Telford town centre retail park's new owners want rule change to entice larger super shops - here's how

British Land purchased Telford Forge Retail Park at the end of 2024 and since then has been looking at its strategy to secure the long-term occupation of units at the site.

London-based agent Montagu Evans has told the planners at Telford & Wrekin Council that interest in retail park investment is coming from the larger retail operators.

Existing tenants include Sainsbury’s, Next, Decathlon, TK Maxx, Superdrug, Curry’s, B&M, Nuffield Health, McDonald’s and Five Guys.



The retail park off Colliers Way, in Old Park, currently has a cap of 5,574 sq m (60,000 sq ft) for any single occupier but the the agent has applied to raise that to 6,503 sqm (70,000 sq ft).

Sainsbury’s is not limited by the cap.

“The new owners have been engaged in ongoing discussions with a number of prospective occupiers at the site,” the agents wrote.

“Recent market activity and enquiries have indicated that interest is increasingly being driven by larger format retail operators who typically require greater internal floor areas to support their operational models.”

The agents call the application ‘modest’ and say the overall 37,000 sq m (398,264 sq ft) of floor space across the park in total would not be affected.

Telford's Forge Retail Park. Picture: Google

The planning agent added that the proposal would not amend the range of goods that can be sold.

“Rather, it aims to enhance the flexibility of the existing floorspace at the site to meet the needs of potential occupiers and support the long-term occupation and economic viability of the retail park,” the agents wrote.

“By enabling the site to adapt more effectively to current and future market demand, the proposal will help secure viable, long-term tenancies and ensure the continued productive use of the site.

“This in turn will support local employment opportunities, maintain investment in the area, and ensure the site continues to make a positive contribution to the local economy.”

A period of public consulation on the plan has begun on the council’s planning portal (reference number TWC/2025/0865).