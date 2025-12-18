'I understand what Telford & Wrekin needs': Cabinet minister promises £66.6 million extra funding for council

Steve Reed, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, announced the provision local government finance settlement, which sets out funding for local councils over the next three years.

He said Telford & Wrekin Council will get a real-terms increase of 34 per cent increase in its annual funding by 2029.

Mr Reed said that real-terms spending power had fallen by about a quarter over the previous 15 years, putting immense pressure on councils up and down the country, including Telford & Wrekin.

The settlement follows a meeting between Mr Reed, Telford MP Shaun Davies and council leader Councillor Lee Carter last month.

Under the Government's Fair Funding programme, England’s councils will get an extra £16.1 billion by 2029 for essential services, with more money set to be diverted to areas deemed to have the greatest need.

Councillor Lee Carter

Mr Davies said: “This Settlement is a game-changer for Telford & Wrekin. It couldn’t be more different from the years of austerity and neglect that starved councils like ours of resources and powers for years. I welcome the £67m funding uplift, but I also welcome the reforms that will mean more money for Telford & Wrekin going forward. Determining council funding by need, and ability to deliver, is the right approach and will make a major difference to our community.

“Telford and Wrekin Council already has the lowest Council Tax in the Midlands and the second lowest for a Council of its kind in England – now with a fair, multi-year funding deal, the Council can do even more to create a better Telford and Wrekin. This is on top of record funding for potholes and road upgrades, bus services and regeneration schemes.”

Mr Reed said it was an opportunity for local leaders to invest in getting back what had been lost, by bringing back libraries, youth services, clean streets, and community hubs.

"For too long, deprived communities were left behind," he said. "Today we're ending the postcode lottery so everyone can access the services their community deserves.

“Telford and Wrekin Council is a high-performing, award-winning council with outstanding services judged by Ofsted and the CQC, thanks in no small part to the strong leadership of the council from Shaun and Lee.

"But the council has been short-changed through a government formula which hasn’t worked for places like Telford.

"That’s why I am determined to give the council the tools it needs to improve the town, on top of the £20 million Pride in Place funding, more cash than ever before to fix potholes and upgrade roads, and much more to come.

"Having visited Telford with Shaun, I know how ambitious he is for his area – that’s why I have met him and council colleagues twice more in recent months, to ensure I understand what Telford & Wrekin needs.”