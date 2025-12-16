Claire Hopkinson, 43, of St Georges, Telford, admitted to fraudulently claiming statutory sick pay between March 28, 2024, and October 28, 2024, as a privately employed personal carer.

In a statement following the prosecution Telford & Wrekin Council said: "Hopkinson submitted false FIT notes - medical certificates confirming the need for time off due to illness - along with WhatsApp messages and emails claiming she was unable to work as a private carer, due to hip pain.

"She alleged she could not walk, drive, or perform her duties as a personal assistant.

"However, investigators uncovered that during this period she was working as a personal assistant for two other individuals through a private care company and running her own local body piercing business.

"Evidence also showed that Hopkinson fabricated hospital stays and even claimed to have undergone a hip replacement operation - all proven false. In total, she received £3,261.65 in statutory sick pay to which she was not entitled.

"Hopkinson was interviewed under caution by council officers and eventually admitted to the deception. On December 1, 2025, she pleaded guilty to one count of fraud by false representation at Telford Magistrates Court."

The council added: "The court highlighted the seriousness of the offence, noting the extent of Hopkinson’s attempts to cover up her actions. She was ordered to pay a fine and costs totalling £2,814. She is also repaying the falsely claimed sick pay directly to Telford & Wrekin Council, meaning the total amount payable by her amounts to over £6,000."

Councillor Richard Overton, deputy leader of Telford & Wrekin Council and cabinet member for highways, housing and enforcement, said: “This case demonstrates our firm commitment to tackling fraud and protecting public funds.

“Fraudulent claims not only undermine trust but also divert vital resources away from those who genuinely need support. We will continue to investigate and take action against anyone who seeks to exploit the system.

“Telford & Wrekin Council is taking firm action to protect its communities and public resources this winter. Alongside our Winter of Action campaign which tackles anti-social behaviour, retail crime, and safety in town centres, we’re continuing to crack down on fraud to ensure support reaches those who genuinely need it.

“Both initiatives reflect our zero-tolerance approach to wrongdoing and our commitment to keeping Telford and Wrekin safe, fair, and welcoming for everyone.”

Telford & Wrekin Council has encouraged residents to report any suspicions of fraud so that public money can be safeguarded and used to support those who need it most.

Reports can be made confidentially through the council’s fraud hotline on 01952 383 839 or by emailing investigations@telford.gov.uk.

Alternatively, residents can submit information online via the Council’s website at www.telford.gov.uk/fraud.