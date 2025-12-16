Telford shoplifter who stole chocolate, gift sets and cognac worth £500 is jailed for two weeks
A shoplifter who stole more than £500 worth of gifts sets, chocolate and cognac in a thieving spree has been jailed for a fortnight.
Aaron George, aged 30, stole chocolate worth £60 from a Tesco store in Telford on December 5 this year.
He stole the gift sets worth £250 from a Boots store in Telford on December 4 this year, plus five bottles of Courvoisier worth a combined £167 from Tesco in Telford on the same day.