Festive bin collections 2026: When bins will be emptied in Telford & Wrekin over Christmas and New Year

Telford & Wrekin Council has announced amendments to their usual bin collection schedules during the festive period.

The authority has made amendments to collections between Monday, December 22 and Saturday, January 3, with some collections earlier than normal, while some will be later than normal, and some will stay the same.

The council's household recycling centres will be closed on Christmas day, Boxing day and New Year's day. Bin collection days will return to normal from Monday, January 5.

A Telford & Wrekin Council spokesperson said: "Your recycling and waste collection day will change over Christmas and New Year holiday, some collections will be early, some will be later and some will remain the same, please don't forget to make sure you check your revised collection day before presenting your containers for their scheduled collection.

"Don't forget the household recycling centres will closed on Christmas day, Boxing day and New Year's day."

Below are all of the changes to bin collection dates in Telford & Wrekin during Christmas and New Year:

Collection due: Monday, December 22 - revised collection date: Saturday, December 20

Collection due: Tuesday, December 23 - revised collection date: Monday, December 22

Collection due: Wednesday, December 24 - revised collection date: Tuesday, December 23

Collection due: Thursday, December 25 - revised collection date: Wednesday, December 24

Collection due: Friday, December 26 - revised collection date: Saturday, December 27

Collection due: Monday, December 29 - No change

Collection due: Tuesday, December 30 - No change

Collection due: Wednesday, December 31 - No change

Collection due: Thursday, January 1 - revised collection date: Friday, January 2

Collection due: Friday, January 2 - revised collection date: Saturday, January 3

The council also reminded residents that Christmas cards and wrapping paper can be recycled in the blue bag, but glittery or metallic items cannot be recycled.

Residents are asked to break down large cardboard to fit inside their wheelie bin and secure it underneath the blue bag.

Real Christmas trees can be recycled in the green bin. Trees should be cut down to size so the lid can be fully closed.