'I reversed my shock diabetes diagnosis while pregnant - now I help others with the condition in my Telford nursing job and I'm taking on a mega fitness race to raise funds to fight it'

Marlene Goncalves, who works for the Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Integrated Care Board, was diagnosed with gestational diabetes during her second pregnancy in 2023.

Marlene described the diagnosis as a "shock that made everything feel urgent".



Determined to improve her health, she changed her lifestyle, losing 34 kilograms (5st 5lbs) and successfully reversing pre-diabetes. Now she wants to turn her experience into "something positive for others".

As part of her role, Marlene supports work around diabetes care. On January 22 she will compete in a HYROX fitness race, aiming to raise £1,000 for Diabetes UK.

You can donate here

HYROX combines both running and functional workout stations. Participants run one kilometre before completing a workout station - a sequence repeated eight times.

"HYROX is tough, but it’s a powerful way to start conversations about diabetes risk, support and hope," said Marlene.

So far, she has raised £421 of her £1,000 target thanks to donations from 30 supporters.

"As a nurse, I have witnessed the long-lasting impact diabetes can have," the nurse added.

"Now, in my current role, I stand with a team that is working hard to develop robust diabetes care. This race isn’t about me. It is for everyone living with or at risk of developing diabetes.

"It is for those I love, for those close to me, and for those I have never met. It is to support Diabetes UK and their vision of a world where diabetes can do no harm.

"Anything you can spare will make a real difference - and Gift Aidadds 25 per cent at no extra cost. If donating isn’t possible, a quick share of my page helps more than you’d think."

You can donate via GoFundMe here.