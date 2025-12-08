New block of flats for over-55s behind Telford pub approved

Planners at Telford & Wrekin Council have approved plans for 15 flats for the over-55s behind the Randlay Farmhouse pub on a piece of land in Hadley which has been vacant for some time.

Planners say that work needs to be carried out in the car park at Randlay Local Centre.

The site for the flats development is behind The Randlay Farmhouse, in Randlay Avenue, Randlay. Picture: Google

The car park off Randlay Avenue is owned by the council but it has come to an agreement with Veldor Living Ltd and Homes Plus Ltd for them to create two-way access for development traffic, and to extend an existing access road and a pavement.

“The site will utilise the existing access off Randlay Avenue,” planners wrote, noting that the access is owned by the council.

“Discussions have taken place between both parties in relation to the use of this access and an agreement has been reached, in respect of use and upgrades to the access.

“A condition will be placed on this approval which requires the submission of highway improvement works which will be implemented as part of this consent.”

Location of the site in Randlay, Telford. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

The site did have permission to be redeveloped for 14 assisted living places from 2021 and planners deemed this an important consideration.

“Given the location of the site and the previous consent granted for residential development, it is considered that the principle of residential development has already been established and is acceptable in this instance,” planners wrote.

Drainage experts had lodged a holding objection to the plans but documents posted on the council planning portal revealed that issues had been addressed.

Planning agents at Munro Associates had told the council that the “scheme seeks to deliver a high-quality development of affordable apartments to provide accommodation for people aged 55 and over, and people requiring accommodation that is easily accessed and adapted for wheelchair users.”

Developers have also been told that they will have to make sure that windows in bathrooms at the blocks use obscured glass to preserve the privacy of the Maples Care Home next door.

They will also have to incorporate 10 bricks for bees in the structure of the building.