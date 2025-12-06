Police called to vehicle fire in Telford
Police and the fire service were called to a vehicle fire in Telford on Friday night.
The blaze in Trench Road, Telford, saw a fire crew from Wellington called out around 10.30pm.
The fire service said the vehicle was approximately "10 per cent damaged by fire".
West Mercia Police have been approached for comment.