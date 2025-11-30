Air ambulance called to Telford flat fire - people treated by paramedics

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SRFS) received reports of a property fire on Withywood Drive at around 1.12pm on Saturday (November 29).

Two fire crews from Telford Central were sent to the scene, along with an operations officer. An air ambulance helicopter, land ambulance crew and police officers also attended.

According to the fire service, a fire broke out on the ground floor of the flat and affected an area of around three square metres.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet and a covering jet to bring the blaze under control. A thermal imaging camera was then used to check for any remaining hotspots and ensure the property was safe.

An SRFS spokesperson said fire crews provided first aid to a number of casualties before they were taken into care by paramedics.

The stop message, indicating that no further assistance was required, was issued at 2.07pm.