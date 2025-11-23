More than 30 drivers stopped and warned about vehicle maintenance

Telford’s south SNT took part in an initiative in relation to The National Road Safety Week, with the focus this year being Safe Vehicles Save Lives.”

It saw officers take part in a traffic operation on Legges Way, joined by the roads policing motorcycle unit, alongside an officer from Environmental Health, Licensing & trading Standards at Telford & Wrekin Council.

The police in Telford last week

Police said the operation resulted in over 30 motorists being given safety advice around maintenance of vehicles including tyre tread and lights.

Through the week, officers also attended Sir Alexander Fleming Primary, Windmill Primary, John Fletcher School, and Muxton Primary School for the Safer Outside Schools initiative.

Police outside school

They were joined by the active travel monitoring officer within Neighbourhood & Enforcement Services at Telford & Wrekin Council and The Prevention Officer for road and water safety from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service. They were also joined by mascots PD Peeler and Rocky the Crocodile to increase engagement whilst sharing important road safety information.