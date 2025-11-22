Watch the moment police smash down door of Black Country drug dealer who peddled Monkey Dust in Telford

Robert Hacking, of Market Place, Great Bridge in Tipton, Sandwell, was jailed at Shrewsbury Crown Court after pleading guilty to supplying class A drugs in Telford.

In April officers from Telford’s proactive CID arrested Hacking at his home address in Tipton.

Robert Hacking. Picture: West Mercia Police

The court heard that inside the property, officers found around £20,000 worth of stolen items were recovered from within the property including toiletries, chocolates and cosmetic products that Hacking was given in return for drugs by users.

Hacking was arrested while in bed

Police also found £3,990 in cash as well as a number of mobile phones.

The mobile phones were seized and when examined evidence was found on them showing he was running a county lines drug network, supplying heroin, crack cocaine, methylenedioxypyrovalerone (monkey dust), cannabis, and amphetamine in Telford.

There were also images on the phone that showed Hacking threatening people with a knife over money they owed in relation to drugs, plus photos showing 21 large bags of drugs ready to be sold on.

A photo found on a mobile phone showed Hacking holding up a knife

Hacking was Thursday (November 20) jailed for six years.