‘Report it to police’ Telford meeting told as response to anti-social behaviour continues

Recent meetings of St Georges & Priorslee Parish Council have seen up to 21 residents turn out in protest over a variety of issues including houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) and cannabis smoking.

PCSO Wayne Jervis, of the area’s safer neighbourhood team, told a meeting on Tuesday (November 18) that lots of work has been going on behind the scenes including an arrest after officers activated a warrant.

The offices of St Georges & Priorslee Parish Council in Grove Street, St Georges. Picture: Google

The PCSO added that he was “hopeful” that a CCTV camera would help deal with issues but officers “need the public to help”.

“When they see something, members of the public should call it in,” he said.

He added that details of when someone was seen and what they were wearing would help police build a picture of activity.

“We need a bit more meat on the bone,” said PCSO Jervis.

Parish council chairman Councillor Richard Overton added that times, number plates and descriptions of cars would also help.

PCSO Jervis added that the public could use the 101 system, or email if they did not have time for that, to “let us know something”.

Councillor Stephen Handley added: “Or if it is serious, dial 999.”

Two members of the public turned up at this week’s meeting to find out what had been going on since the last meeting in October.

On that occasion 21 members of the public turned up to raise issues of anti-social behaviour at various locations in St Georges and HMOs.

Parish clerk Kate Southgate reported that she had meetings with the police and Telford & Wrekin Council officers, and various follow-up actions are being taken.

Various incidents of “anti-social behaviour” were also recorded at meetings of the parish council in September and July this year.

The minutes for previous meetings of the council record that there have been meetings raising concerns about the alleged activities of tenants of a property in the area.

The response has included the deputy police and crime commissioner being “taken on a drive around the parish highlighting hotspot areas”.

However, overall crime had fallen in the parish by nine per cent year on year.