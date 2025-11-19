More than 100 homes and businesses left without power in Telford

National Grid became aware of the power outage in Stirchley at around 1.30am today (Wednesday). At 6.37am, 102 properties were without supplies.

By 7am, engineers had restored power to 18 homes, leaving 84 still affected. Work to repair the underground fault is ongoing, with the company estimating that all supplies should be restored by around 10.30am.

A spokesperson for National Grid said: "We're working to restore power to your area. We became aware of this power cut at 1:30am this morning and immediately began work to restore your supply. We understand how disruptive this is and sincerely apologise for the impact on your day.

"Our engineers are working to get your power back on as quickly as possible."