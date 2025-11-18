Shropshire man locked up for 15 years for rape
A Shropshire man has been detained for 15 years for rape.
Reaz Dixon, 20, and of no fixed abode, was detained at Shrewsbury Crown Court.
Dixon had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of rape, and was also convicted after a trial of a further two counts of rape and two charges of assault by penetration.
During a sentencing hearing before Justice Amanda Tipples, the court was told that Dixon had been convicted of the further offences unanimously by the jury.