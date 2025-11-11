Firefighters called to Telford school to help free child stuck in plastic chair

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been called to Randlay Primary School shortly before 2.30pm today - Tuesday, November 11.

It said firefighters were alerted to a child stuck in a plastic chair.

One crew from Telford Central Fire Station was dispatched to the scene.

An update from the fire service said that they used a pedal cutter and protection to release the child, who was free by 2.52pm.