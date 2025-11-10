Communities unite in Telford to celebrate Diwali Festival of Lights

Celebrations for the annual Festival of Lights, that is one of the most important on the Hindu calendar, took place on Saturday, November 1.

Guests enjoyed an evening filled with traditional Indian food, live music, and captivating performances showcasing the richness of South Asian culture.

Hundreds of people from communities across the West Midlands came together in Telford to celebrate Diwali

Distinguished guests in attendance included His Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, Anna Turner, Chair of the Telford Interfaith Council, Rajash Mehta, and the Deputy Lieutenant of Birmingham, Ninder Johal.

They expressed their appreciation for the event's commitment to fostering interfaith harmony and community spirit.

All proceeds from the evening’s raffle will be donated to support the India Floods Campaign, which provides aid to those affected by natural disasters.

Any remaining funds, after covering essential costs, will be distributed among local community initiatives.

The Dharm Association was presented with a community kindness award by the Telford Interfaith Council

During the event, the Dharm Association was presented with the Community Kindness Award by the Telford Interfaith Council.

Surinder Kumar said: "This Diwali celebration wasn't just about lights and festivities - it was about bringing people together, celebrating our shared humanity, and supporting those in need. We’re proud to see such a diverse community come together with kindness, generosity, and respect for one another."

Organisers also expressed gratitude to the volunteers, contributors, and sponsors whose support made the event possible.

A spokesperson added: "Their collective efforts ensured not only a memorable evening of entertainment but also a meaningful contribution to important causes both abroad and locally across the borough.

"This Diwali celebration stood as a shining example of how diversity, unity, and compassion can come together to create lasting positive change - truly embodying the festival's message of light, hope, and goodwill."