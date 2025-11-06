Firefighters tackle blaze at derelict Telford building
Firefighters tackled a fire involving the external wall of a derelict building in Telford.
By Luke Powell
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Central Park off Hollinswood Road shortly before 12.30pm today.
One fire crew was sent from Telford Central Fire Station to the scene.
Firefighters arrived to a small fire on an external wall at the rear of a derelict building.
Crews used a hose reel jet and small gear to extinguish the fire and make the scene safe.