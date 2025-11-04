Mobile and broadband connectivity in Telford 'simply isn’t good enough' and is holding back economic growth, says MP

That's according to Telford MP Shaun Davies who said residents have reported patchy mobile signal and unreliable 5G connections, while nearby towns and cities enjoy better coverage.

Speaking in Parliament, Mr Davies said some residents even find getting a 3G or 4G connection a "real challenge."

The Labour MP has called for a debate on the importance of digital connectivity for economic growth and access to public services, and what more can be done to better connect Telford.

Speaking to the Shropshire Star, Shaun Davies MP said: "Residents and businesses across Telford have told me that our town's mobile and broadband connectivity simply isn’t good enough.

"Reliable, high-quality connectivity and affordable access is not just about helping people stay in touch, it’s vital for Telford’s economic growth and competitiveness and key to how we access public services.

"I share the frustrations of local people and businesses who are being held back by poor coverage and slow speeds. Every town deserves the same standard of digital infrastructure enjoyed in other parts of the country, and Telford should be no exception.

"In the coming weeks and months, I will be pressing the Government and the private sector to meet with me to discuss how we can deliver the improvements Telford needs. Better connectivity will mean stronger businesses, greater opportunities and a more connected community for everyone who lives and works here."

In response, Leader of the House of Commons Sir Alan Campbell said Mr Davies was right to raise the issue "in the context of not just his constituents' frustrations but the importance of economic growth."

It comes as North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan accused the Government of neglecting rural areas in the county after major delays to the rollout of high-speed broadband.

Residents and businesses are being urged to contact Mr Davies by emiling: shaun.davies.mp@parliament.uk