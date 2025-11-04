'It's unacceptable!' - Government accused of 'leaving behind' rural Shropshire after broadband rollout delays

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan has branded slow progress in delivering full-fibre broadband across her constituency as "unacceptable".

It follows the termination of Freedom Fibre’s contract with the Government to connect 12,000 hard to reach homes in north Shropshire earlier this year.

Freedom Fibre was initially awarded the contract in 2023, but as of June 25, just 2,500 properties - 21 per cent - were connected to high-speed broadband.