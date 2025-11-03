Plan to turn empty Telford pub into homes now up for public consultation

The Bush Inn, at West Street, St Georges, has been closed for nine years and attempts to market the site in 2022 proved fruitless, say planning agents.

Neil Pennell, of Telford-based Penn Architectural Limited, has told planners at Telford & Wrekin Council that there are 15 pubs and food and drink outlets within one mile of the site.

Applicant Mr H Kumar owns the Bell and Bails pub and restaurant, also in St Georges.

He has applied to the council to convert and extend the building into four self-contained apartments.

The Bush Inn, Telford. Photo: Google

Mr Pennell writes that this “will provide good quality affordable living spaces all with the external amenity space which would benefit of either any age group wishing to buy or rent”.

Early discussions with the council led to the reduction in the size of an extension to “respect existing neighbour amenity”.

Access and parking will be off Chapel Street, which is already used for access and parking.

Although not listed the Bush Inn is considered to be a non-designated heritage asset.

“Although a continued use as a pub would be the optimal use of this historic asset, this use is apparently no longer viable,” the agent wrote.

“The proposed development would result in the erection of a well-designed development of four units that are accessible to local services and facilities by foot, cycle and public transport.

“The proposed development is well located to existing and committed residential development with good access to local services and facilities, including public transport.”

Residents of some properties in West Street and Rothwell Close are being invited to respond during the consultation period, which ends on November 24.

Also being consulted is St Georges and Priorslee Parish Council, council experts and the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Members of the public can make comments on the Telford & Wrekin Council planning website (reference TWC/2025/0745).