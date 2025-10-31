Residents of streets named after former prince Andrew have mixed feelings on change - including one in Telford

The King stripped his younger sibling of his Prince and Duke of York titles after the continued public outcry over his connections with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and sexual assault claims, and Andrew, who denies the allegations, has agreed to move out of his 30-room home.

A number of roads across the country are named after Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, including Prince Andrew Road in Maidenhead, Prince Andrew Road in Broadstairs, Kent, Prince Andrew’s Road in Norwich and Prince Andrew Drive in Malinslee, Telford.

One woman, who wanted to be named only as Mrs Joshi and who lives in Prince Andrew Road in Maidenhead, said she would change the road’s name to “stick two fingers up at prince Andrew”.

She said: “I’m a bit mixed… I would love to have it changed, I’m aware that it will take a lot of time and energy.”

Prince Andrew Drive

The 51-year-old added: “I would be more than happy to change it, don’t want to be associated with him.

“I know two neighbours who are really campaigning for this.”

She added she does not really care what the new name would be “as long as it hasn’t got his name in”.

One man who lives in Prince Andrew Road in Broadstairs, Kent, and did not want to be named, said: “It should be changed, seriously, if he’s had all his titles stripped.

“I was thinking about calling the council, I’m not happy. I know it’s only a name, I know it seems a bit stupid. I think it’s only fair.”

Meanwhile, a woman who lives in Prince Andrew’s Road in Norwich said Andrew has “got what’s coming to him” with the removal of his titles, but did not want the street name changed.

The woman, who did not want to be named, said she was “quite happy leaving it as it is” when asked about the road name, adding “he was a prince”.

She said: “I think the King has done the right thing, to be perfectly honest.”

Telford & Wrekin Council said it does not propose to change the name of Prince Andrew Drive in Malinslee “given the costs involved”, but added it will continue to listen to residents’ views.

A council spokesperson said: “Changing the name of an existing street can involve considerable time and expense and would require a consultation with residents of the street, with at least two-thirds of them to be in favour of a change.

“Amending an existing street name also has significant administrative impact, from residents having to change their address details, to the Royal Mail, energy providers and the emergency services having to change their records and systems.”

A Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead council spokesperson said: “There is a formal legal process for requests to rename street names.

“In addition, the council has its own criteria and standards that must be met, including full consent from all affected property owners and adherence to national addressing conventions.

“Any formal application will be assessed in line with these procedures. Further details, including requirements and fees, can be found on our website.”