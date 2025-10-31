'Drugs are like poison': Judge jails globetrotting dealer who claimed to make £5,000 a day selling cocaine and ketamine

Andrew Lane, aged 30, was arrested in March this year after West Mercia Police raided his home in Laburnum Road, Telford.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard today (Friday) that during the raid police found six iPhones and around £460 in cash at the address.

Mr Danny Smith, prosecuting, told the court that when officers called a known "drugs line", one of the phones belonging to Lane began ringing.

Mr Smith said that in an interview with police, Lane confessed to selling drugs.