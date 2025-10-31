Drink drive arrest after rush hour crash on A442 in Telford

The incident on the A442 Queensway near Hadley Park yesterday (Thursday) involved two cars, emergency services said.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it sent two crews to the incident at around 5.15pm.

A spokesperson said: "All persons had self-extricated prior to the arrival of the fire service. Crews have moved the vehicles from the carriageway using a winch and made them electrically safe using small gear."

However, West Mercia Police said the driver of one car was arrested and taken into custody on suspicion of drink driving.

A spokesperson said: "“Officers were called to A442 Queensway near Hadley Park roundabout in Telford at around 5.17pm on Thursday, October 30 to reports of a collision involving two cars.

"One man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and taken into custody.”