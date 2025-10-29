Timber garden office would be 'stark contrast' to Telford brick street scene, planners tell family

Planners at Telford & Wrekin Council told Nicola Smith that the 4m by 3m by 2.1m office on grassland to the side of the house in Dawley would not “enhance the quality of the local built environment”.

Street scene in Portley Road, Dawley, as captured by Google Maps in June 2022.

Mrs Smith said: “It’s a nice building. I don’t see how it’s going to negatively affect anything. This is Dawley.

“I don’t see how it is going to negatively impact our neighbours, we spoke to them and no-one objected. We wouldn’t be overlooking anyone.”

Mrs Smith said the space could be used as somewhere children could do their homework or a space to work from home.

As of this week she hadn’t decided what to do.

“I said I would appeal but haven’t had a chance to look at it properly yet,” she said. “I would like to know what they would approve.”

Telford & Wrekin Council planners in their assessment said the semi-detached house has ample amenity area.

Portley Road has a mixture of property types and styles and the house faces a row of garages and an area of green space which includes a play area and playing pitch.

Planners said it has a “clearly defined character and street scene.”

The council said that four neighbouring properties were consulted and no comments were received.

In their assessment, planners said: “The proposed outbuilding would become a prominent feature within the street scene, given that there are currently no other outbuildings of this stature, location or design which are located forward of the principal elevation of a dwelling on the same highway.

“There is a clear local character defined by semi-detached brick dwellings with grass lawns or open driveways and officers consider that the character of the area would be negatively impacted by the addition of the proposed timber outbuilding.

“Additionally, when viewed from Springhill Road there is a clear elevated view of properties along Portley Road and this outbuilding would become a prominent feature in the area.

“Officers consider that the addition of the timber outbuilding would substantially alter the character of the dwelling and its immediate area.”

They add that one of the neighbouring properties has a “number of outbuildings/sheds” but “these are to the side of the dwelling, not forward of the principle elevation.”

Planners also say that a timber outbuilding would be a “stark contrast” to the local brick street scene.