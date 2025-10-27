Up to 150 jobs available at new 'world class' Telford manufacturing facility

Earlier this year it was confirmed that Rheinmetall UK was setting up a brand-new production site in Telford - in a major coup for the area.

The site will manufacture cutting-edge artillery gun barrels, marking the first time in more than a decade that the UK will produce such equipment domestically.

Rheinmetall UK is setting up the new production site and it is now recruiting for a variety of jobs - to help deliver "world-class products to the highest standards".

Rheinmetall is recruiting for a number of roles at its new Telford site.

Around 150 positions are available in a number of roles, including a high volume of CNC Operators - who work with turning technology and milling technology.