Owners of popular Wellington street food stall open new cafe at Telford Ice Rink

The owners of Odd Pals in Wellington Market have opened up a second premises at Telford Ice Rink.

Matt Palin and Vee Odrakiewicz began the business in May 2023 after careers in other people's kitchens and hospitality venues.

Since then the couple have served thousands of customers a menu inspired by street food around the world - but with ingredients mostly sourced from within the historic market.

Their new venture in Telford town centre has been supported by Telford & Wrekin Council through the Pride in Our High Street programme.

Matt said: “We’re really pleased with how things have gone over the past two years at Wellington Market, and due to our success we’re delighted to open a second outlet at the ice rink.

“We’re really grateful to the support we’ve received from Telford & Wrekin Council, to help us set up our business initially and now with this latest move, and we couldn’t have done this without that support.

“We’ve built up a loyal, regular customer base at the market but look forward to attracting some familiar faces and new customers to the ice rink.

“Hopefully, there’s something on our varied menu that will whet people’s appetite before or after their ice skating sessions.”

Councillor Ollie Vickers, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for the economy and transport, said: “Odd Pals has gained an excellent reputation at Wellington Market and it’s pleasing to see that a business which has become so popular in such a short space of time is able to expand by venturing into Telford town centre."

Councillor Angela McClements, the cabinet member for leisure, tourism, culture and the arts, said: “Telford Ice Rink is an all year round venue which attracts visitors from across the UK and further afield so we’re delighted that a successful catering business in Telford and Wrekin is expanding into the venue.

“We wish Matt and Vee all the best with their business venture and are sure that their menu will be popular with skaters and visitors to the ice rink throughout the year.”