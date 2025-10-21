Concerns over 'horrendous' traffic and GP surgery dominate Telford housing consultation

Nuplace, the housing company owned by Telford & Wrekin Council, wants to build 37 homes at Brandon Avenue in Admaston, on land owned by the council behind the Shawbirch Medical Centre.

Members of the public were given the chance to quiz officials from Nuplace and Keon Homes before giving their comments at a consultation event on Friday (October 17, 2025).

Land behind Shawbirch Medical Centre has been earmarked for housing. Picture: LDRS

“It’s NIMBYism and I’m proud of it,” said a sceptical Frank Nelson, 76, who has seen the area grow to become “wall to wall housing from here to Dawley” since moving into a new build home in 1982.

Shawbirch Medical Centre, in Brandon Avenue, Admaston. Picture: LDRS

“I thought that the land was meant to be a thoroughfare for wild animals. We were told that it would never be developed but you know full well that money counts.

“I am absolutely certain that it will go ahead regardless of what people want.”

Mr Nelson was concerned about the impact of possibly another 100-plus people will have on the medical practice, and the Princess Royal Hospital.

Jim Woodsford, of Keon Homes, with Kirsty Liddell, Nuplace project manager, at the consultation event. Picture: LDRS

Mr Nelson added that sometimes the traffic is “horrendous” on Wellington Road.

Borough councillor Kim Tonks (Liberal Democrats, Admaston & Bratton) said traffic and surgery concerns were the “main issues” that residents had raised so far.

“With 2,000 homes coming for Bratton and Shawbirch in the local plan I would prefer if the land was kept for the potential expansion of the surgery,” she said.

An impression of the proposed development at Brandon Avenue, Admaston. Picture: Nuplace

She added that she is “supportive of affordable housing” but it were better if the extra 37 homes were included in the major development.

“This is land in the middle of a housing estate and it does not need to be built there,” the councillor said.

Kirsty Liddell, project manager for Nuplace, said: “People have been saying that they think it’s a done deal but it is important to make comments which will be steering our thinking.

“We would like to encourage feedback because changes can be made.

“Perhaps someone has local knowledge that means the plans should be tweaked.”

Masterplan for the proposed 37 homes in Admaston. Picture: Nuplace

The plans had been drawn up to help meet local housing needs with nine one-bed, 12 two bed, nine three bed six four-bed and one five bed homes making up the 37 in the plans. They will be a mix of private homes to rent and ‘affordable’ properties.

Concerns about traffic will be considered in detail by officials at Telford & Wrekin Council, worries about the impact on the surgery will be looked at by health leaders, attendees at the meeting were told.

All of the homes will have solar panels and electric vehicle charging points and trees and hedges on the site will be kept, the event information showed.

Keon Homes, is a £50million turnover firm which specilises in providing “affordable” family homes. It is a part of the larger Tara Group and has about 60 employees and is working alongside Nuplace.

Jim Woodsford, Keon Homes planning manager, said local companies and materials will be used. The firm used contractors based in Shifnal, he said.

“We try to take comments on board,” said Mr Woodsford. “We are never going to please everyone, unfortunately.

“If residents have concerns about the boundaries being planned or overlooking, they should have their say. We will try to take those on as much as we can.”

A planning application is due to be submitted in early 2026, with a decision anticipated in Summer 2026. Subject to planning permission, construction work would commence later next year.

For anyone not able to attend the event, an online feedback form is available at www.nuplace.co.uk/brandonavenue for one week from Friday, October 17.