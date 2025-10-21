50p bus travel in Telford to give families a break over Halloween half-term

From Monday, October 27 to Sunday, November 2, all single journeys on Travel Telford services will be reduced to just 50 pence.

This pricing will apply to the services run by Telford & Wrekin Council, including routes 99, 100, 101, 102, and 103.

Councillor Ollie Vickers, cabinet member for the economy and transport, said: “We recognise the importance of affordable transport, particularly during school holidays when families and young people are travelling more frequently.

Councillor Ollie Vickers, annoucing a 50p fare for Telford & Wrekin run buses throughout Halloween half-term

“This half-term fare reduction is a practical way to support residents, ease travel costs, and encourage greater use of our council-run services. Whether you're heading to a haunted high street, a pumpkin patch, or just popping to town, this offer makes travel easier and eerily affordable.

“With over 650,000 journeys already made, these routes are playing a vital role in connecting communities to education, employment, and essential services.”

It's not the first time the council has offered a 50p fare to passengers - the price of journeys were reduced to the same price in March last year to celebrate the arrival of a new app and again in December as a special offer over Christmas.