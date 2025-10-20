Bus timetable changes to help 'improve punctuality' for Telford pupils

Changes to four bus services that support school pupils in Telford will come into effect from Sunday, November 2.

Telford & Wrekin Council said the changes to Travel Telford services come after a review of passenger feedback.

Route 99, Route 100, Route 101 and Route 103 will all see slight adjustments, which the council say will "ensure pupil travel is better aligned with start and end times of school and improve punctuality."

Councillor Ollie Vickers, Cabinet Member for the Economy and Transport said: “Rise and ride, earlier buses mean less drama, and that’s exactly what these changes deliver.

Telford & Wrekin Council's buses, Travel Telford, operates six services including the 99, 100, 101, 102, 103, and 104

“We’re committed to helping young people get to school safely, on time, and with less stress. These improvements reflect what families have told us matters most, and we’ll keep listening and adapting to make our services even better.”

Changes include a two services leaving earlier before school, and two leaving slightly later after, as well as a new 5pm weekday bus between Burton Borough in Newport and Tibberton.

The Hadley Learning Community afternoon bus (Route 99) will now leave at 3.10pm, giving students extra time to get to the stop.

The morning 100 school bus will now leave at 7.30am - 11 minutes earlier - to help ensure pupils arrive on time, even with small delays.

Minor timetable tweaks throughout the day will also improve overall punctuality.

The morning 101 school bus will now leave at 7.36am - nine minutes earlier than before. The afternoon service will depart five minutes later at 3.35pm from the hospital or seven minutes later - 3.39pm from Charlton School.

A new 5pm weekday 103 bus between Burton Borough and Tibberton has been added to help students get home after clubs and college.