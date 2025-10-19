Two car crash in Telford sees ambulance, fire service and police scrambled to scene

The crash took place on Durrant Road in St George's shortly before 8pm - Saturday, October 18.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had sent one crew to the scene from the Telford Central Fire Station.

An update said the incident had involved two cars, but none of the occupants had been trapped.

Fire officers worked to make sure both vehicles were safe, and used an environmental grab pack to clear with a small oil spill from the incident.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service were also in attendance.