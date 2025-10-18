Telford pub receives mega six-figure investment for major refurbishment starting next week

The Wrekin Giant, located on Southwater Retail Park, is to undergo a full interior and exterior transformation, brewery chain Greene King has announced.

The Hungry Horse pub will temporarily close to the public from Monday, October 20, while renovations take place. The revamped venue is due to reopen its doors in November.

The refurbishment will include significant upgrades to the pub’s interior to create a warmer and more welcoming space, while the exterior will also be fully refreshed to enhance its appeal.

The Wrekin Giant in Telford. Picture: Greene King

Greene King, which operates around 2,600 pubs, restaurants and hotels across England, Wales and Scotland, said the pub has received a six-figure investment, although the exact amount has not been disclosed.

A Greene King spokesperson said: "Planned works include significant enhancements to the pub's interior to create a warm and welcoming space for guests, whether they are seeking a midweek drink and a bite to eat or celebrating a special occasion with friends and family.

"The Wrekin Giant’s exterior will also receive a full refurbishment to improve the pub’s kerb appeal, ensuring a comfortable alfresco dining area that can be enjoyed all-year round.

"The Wrekin Giant promises to continue to be a much-loved family pub when it reopens next month, offering great value food, drinks and an exciting schedule of children’s entertainment."