Exact date Telford pub will close 'for a little while' due to 'exciting new makeover'

The Wrekin Giant at Southwater Square in Telford town centre is soon set to close for a refurbishment.

An exact time frame has not yet been provided, but work will begin after the pub closes on Monday, October 20.

Sharing the news on social media, a spokesperson for the pub said the venue would be closed for "a little while".

Wrekin Giant, Telford. Photo: Wrekin Giant/Google

The message said: "We are closing our doors on Monday, October 20 for an exciting new makeover.

"Make sure you gather your family here for a Hungry Horse feast before we close our doors for a little while."

In July this year, owners Greene King sought planning permission for the refurbishment, which included a colour change to the signs outside the pub.

Information on Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning portal shows that the last change to the signs outside the pub took place some 11 years ago in 2014.