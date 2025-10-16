Man dies after suffering medical emergency near Telford town centre

An air ambulance helicopter was called to Colliers Way west of the Forge Retail Park just before 3pm yesterday (Wednesday).

Crews found a man in a critical condition, receiving basic life support from a member of the public.

The air ambulance was called to Colliers Way in Telford. Photo: Steve Jones (Flytography)

Sadly, despite the crews' best efforts nothing could be done to save the man's life and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to an incident on Colliers Way in Old Park, Telford at 2.58pm yesterday, and sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Tatenhill to the scene.

"On arrival, crews found a man in a critical condition who was receiving basic life support from a bystander. Crews immediately began administering advanced life support.

"Sadly, despite best efforts, nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”