Man dies after suffering medical emergency near Telford town centre
A man has died after suffering a medical emergency near Telford town centre.
An air ambulance helicopter was called to Colliers Way west of the Forge Retail Park just before 3pm yesterday (Wednesday).
Crews found a man in a critical condition, receiving basic life support from a member of the public.
Sadly, despite the crews' best efforts nothing could be done to save the man's life and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
A spokesperson for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to an incident on Colliers Way in Old Park, Telford at 2.58pm yesterday, and sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Tatenhill to the scene.
"On arrival, crews found a man in a critical condition who was receiving basic life support from a bystander. Crews immediately began administering advanced life support.
"Sadly, despite best efforts, nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”