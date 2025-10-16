'It's more than a game' - Telford & Wrekin's Monopoly board hits the shelves in time for Christmas

It's been eight months since it was revealed that Telford had been chosen from a shortlist of towns and cities across the UK to land its own Monopoly board.

What followed was a two-week nomination period, where members of the public were invited to send in suggestions for landmarks and organisations to be featured in the game.

Now, the game has officially hit the shelves in time for Christmas.

The board features several landmarks, like the Wrekin and the Iron Bridge, alongside businesses and organisations including Harper Adams University and Hoo Zoo.

Mayor of Telford & Wrekin Eileen Callear with Mr Monopoly and competition winner Anthony Ricketts at the launch of the Telford & Wrekin edition of the Monopoly board game at The Quad, Telford on Thursday, October 16. Photo: Mike Sheridan

In place of the traditional train stations are Telford Central, Wellington and Oakengates stations, along with Telford Steam Railway.

“The board is a celebration of everything Telford and Wrekin,” said Ben Ladd Gibbon from Winning Moves UK, who has spent many hours over the last few months exploring the borough.

"It's a gorgeous area that you have here with such an interesting history and so much going on - from all the museums to the markets and the university.

"I've met a lot of really humble people who are really excited that their town is going to be part of such a global icon."

On Thursday, the game was officially launched at The Quad in Telford's Station Quarter, where Mayor Eileen Callear played the first-ever game against Mr Monopoly and a local competition winner, Anthony Ricketts.

Mayor Eileen Callear, Mayor of Telford & Wrekin, says: "Seeing Telford and Wrekin come to life on a Monopoly board is a moment of real pride for our community.

“This special edition celebrates the places, landmarks, and stories that make our borough so unique—from iconic landmarks to beloved local businesses and a leading charity.

“It’s more than a game; it’s a tribute to our shared heritage and the vibrant future we’re building together.

"I’m thrilled that residents, visitors, and future generations will get to roll the dice on Telford and Wrekin and discover just how very special our corner of the world truly is!”

The Telford & Wrekin Edition officially hit the shelves at 10am on Thursday, October 16.

The board will be available at many toy and book stores and online, including at booghe.co.uk and amazon.co.uk